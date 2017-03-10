New Transfer Talk header

Patrick Kluivert: 'Marco Verratti will not leave Paris Saint-Germain'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard comes up against PSG midfielder Marco Verratti on February 17, 2015
Paris Saint-Germain's director of football Patrick Kluivert says that midfielder Marco Verratti will not be leaving the club this summer.
Friday, March 10, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain's director of football Patrick Kluivert has insisted that Marco Verratti will not be leaving the club in the summer.

It has been reported that Manchester United were keen on signing the midfielder before the start of next season as he continues to impress in the French capital, but it appears that the Ligue 1 outfit have no intention of parting ways with one of their key players.

Kluivert is quoted by Le10Sport as saying: "Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield and things will remain that way. He is not going anywhere this year."

The Italian international has been with PSG since 2012, and he has gone on to make 178 appearances in all competitions.

However, he was unable to help his team into the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek as his side let slip a four-goal aggregate lead against Barcelona, who claimed a 6-1 victory in Wednesday's second leg.

