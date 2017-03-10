A report claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head for the signature of Porto youngster Diogo Dalot.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Porto youngster Diogo Dalot at the end of the season.

Dalot, 17, came through the youth system at Porto and made his debut for Porto B earlier this year.

According to AS, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been monitoring the full-back's development, and the Spanish pair could battle it out at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The same report claims that Barcelona have already submitted a bid in the region of £8.5m, although Porto are said to be unwilling to sell the teenager for anything under his £17.5m release clause.

Dalot was part of the Portugal team that won the European Under-17 Championships in 2016.