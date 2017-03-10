New Transfer Talk header

Porto youngster Diogo Dalot 'on Barcelona, Real Madrid radar'

Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
A report claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head for the signature of Porto youngster Diogo Dalot.
Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Porto youngster Diogo Dalot at the end of the season.

Dalot, 17, came through the youth system at Porto and made his debut for Porto B earlier this year.

According to AS, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been monitoring the full-back's development, and the Spanish pair could battle it out at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The same report claims that Barcelona have already submitted a bid in the region of £8.5m, although Porto are said to be unwilling to sell the teenager for anything under his £17.5m release clause.

Dalot was part of the Portugal team that won the European Under-17 Championships in 2016.

Your Comments
