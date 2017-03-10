Chelsea are reportedly planning a summer bid for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, who could cost in the region of £26m.

Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Candreva only joined the Italian giants last summer and has gone on to make 34 appearances in all competitions, but it appears that he has attracted interest ahead of the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of the midfielder having previously worked with him during his time with the national team.

Candreva has just turned 30, but it has been suggested that the Blues are prepared to offer Inter in the region of £26m to secure his signature.

Chelsea were allegedly in the hunt for Candreva last summer before he opted to move to San Siro from Lazio.