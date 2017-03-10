New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea planning summer bid for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva?

Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
© Getty Images
Chelsea are reportedly planning a summer bid for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, who could cost in the region of £26m.
By , Reporter
Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Candreva only joined the Italian giants last summer and has gone on to make 34 appearances in all competitions, but it appears that he has attracted interest ahead of the summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is an admirer of the midfielder having previously worked with him during his time with the national team.

Candreva has just turned 30, but it has been suggested that the Blues are prepared to offer Inter in the region of £26m to secure his signature.

Chelsea were allegedly in the hunt for Candreva last summer before he opted to move to San Siro from Lazio.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Terry open to switch to Premier League club?
