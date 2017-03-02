Chelsea reportedly plan to offer manager Antonio Conte a new contract in order to warn off interest from Inter Milan.

The Serie A outfit are believed to be pondering a swoop for the Italian.

The club's new Chinese investors are reportedly willing to offer Conte £10m a year and give him plenty of funds in the transfer window to transform the squad.

According to The Mirror, the Blues will offer their manager a significant pay rise in the hope of keeping him at the club for many years to come.

Conte, who only joined the West London outfit last summer, is on course to win the Premier League title in his first season as the club currently have a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

The former Juventus boss is believed to be earning £6.5m a year at Stamford Bridge.