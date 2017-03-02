Chelsea 'to offer Antonio Conte new contract to warn off Inter Milan'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea reportedly plan to offer manager Antonio Conte a new contract in order to warn off interest from Inter Milan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:42 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hand manager Antonio Conte an improved contract in order to keep Inter Milan at bay.

The Serie A outfit are believed to be pondering a swoop for the Italian.

The club's new Chinese investors are reportedly willing to offer Conte £10m a year and give him plenty of funds in the transfer window to transform the squad.

According to The Mirror, the Blues will offer their manager a significant pay rise in the hope of keeping him at the club for many years to come.

Conte, who only joined the West London outfit last summer, is on course to win the Premier League title in his first season as the club currently have a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

The former Juventus boss is believed to be earning £6.5m a year at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Inter 'planning move for homesick Conte'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Antonio Conte new contract to warn off Inter Milan'
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
LA Galaxy 'favourites for John Terry'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Support from Manchester United fans is unrivalled'
Victor Moses signs new Chelsea dealChelsea 'ready to offload Batshuayi'Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'
Benteke 'to consider Palace future'Hazard: 'Chelsea know how to win titles'Inter 'planning move for homesick Conte'Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Kante pays tribute to former boss Ranieri
> Chelsea Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea 'to offer Antonio Conte new contract to warn off Inter Milan'
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Sandro Mazzola: 'Alexis Sanchez would be perfect for Inter Milan'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
Medel calls on Sanchez to join InterAgent: 'Chelsea wanted Biabiany'Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'Inter issue hands-off warning to Perisic suitorsGabriel Barbosa "very happy" at Inter
Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Inter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by InterLiverpool turn attentions to Inter goalkeeper?Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City player
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 