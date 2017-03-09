Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is reportedly "fully committed" to the club amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge following his form for the Blues this season, which has seen him score 11 goals and notch up four assists to help his side to a 10-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

According to the Evening Standard, Hazard has "no intention of leaving" the side this summer amid reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Belgian is said to be "settled with his family in London" and is pleased with his new free roaming position under manager Antonio Conte.

Hazard, who has three years remaining on his current contract, joined Chelsea from boyhood club Lille in 2012 and has since gone on to score 52 goals in 164 league appearances.