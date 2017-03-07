Chelsea ace Eden Hazard is linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are allegedly weighing up a big-money offer for Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer.

The Spanish giants will move for the Belgian if James Rodriguez and Isco leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of the season, reports COPE (via talkSPORT).

Isco has been linked with Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, while Rodriguez is said to be on Monaco's radar.

Real are reportedly planning to use the money they would bank from offloading the duo to bankroll a bid for Hazard.

Hazard has been key player for Chelsea this season, netting 11 goals to help his side position themselves at the top of the Premier League table.