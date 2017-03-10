LA Galaxy have had "conversations" with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move for the Manchester United striker, according to the MLS club's former general manager Alexi Lalas.

Los Angeles Galaxy have had "conversations" with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move for the Manchester United striker this summer, according to the MLS club's former general manager Alexi Lalas.

Earlier this week, it was reported that LA Galaxy had offered to make Ibrahimovic, who has scored 26 times in all competitions for Man United this season, the highest-paid player in the MLS.

As it stands, the 35-year-old will be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, although it is understood that Man United are confident that the striker will sign the 12-month extension currently on the table.

Lalas, however, has claimed that the appeal of North America might be too strong for Ibrahimovic to turn down.

"There have been conversations and, I think, a relationship for some time regarding this possible move," Lalas told BBC Sport. "The Galaxy are Major League Soccer's 'super club'. They do big, bold things.

"They have sexy signings, that's what they have built themselves as, that's what they sell themselves as, and this type of signing would fall right into play with that."

Ibrahimovic, who has also been linked with a move to the super-rich Chinese Super League, joined Man United on a free transfer last summer after leaving French giants Paris Saint-Germain.