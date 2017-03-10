Joe Hart's future at Manchester City will be decided "at the end of the season", according to the club's head coach Pep Guardiola.

Hart joined Italian side Torino on a season-long loan last summer after being deemed surplus to requirements once Guardiola replaced Manuel Pellegrini in the Man City dugout.

Earlier this week, Hart claimed that he 'does not expect to return to Man City' at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but Guardiola has hinted that the England international could still have a future with the club.

"I said many times about all the players. Joe Hart is playing for Manchester City and we will decide at the end of the season," Guardiola told reporters.

Chilean international Claudio Bravo - the goalkeeper signed to replace Hart as Man City's number one - has been forced to sit on the bench in recent weeks due to Willy Caballero's form between the sticks.