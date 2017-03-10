New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna keen on West Ham United move?

Bacary Sagna faces off with Angel di Maria during the Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on April 12, 2016
Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is reportedly open to a summer switch to West Ham United.
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has reportedly identified West Ham United as a potential new club.

Sagna's deal at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer and although Pep Guardiola could still opt to hand the Frenchman an extension to his contract, he is said to be assessing his options.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old has expressed an interest in linking up with the Hammers after previously spending time in London with Arsenal.

The right-back position has proven to be a problem for Slaven Bilic throughout this season, and signing the experienced Sagna on a free transfer is likely to be seen as an attractive option.

Sagna has made 83 appearances for City in all competitions, with 22 of those games coming during the current campaign.

