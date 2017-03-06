West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that his side were second best during their 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea and backs the Blues to go on and win the title.

The Hammers enjoyed the majority of the ball throughout the match, but goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa either side of half time put the visitors in control before Manuel Lanzini responded with a stoppage-time consolation.

The result takes Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the table with just 11 games remaining, and Bilic does not believe that anyone will be able to catch the champions-elect during the closing months of the campaign.

"They deserved to beat us. It's very simple. If you want to beat Chelsea then you have to hope for their mistakes and use them. If it's the other way around and you make mistakes, they use them straight away and it's very hard. I'm disappointed," he told BBC Sport.

"We were on top. We started well and created problems down the left but didn't have enough bodies in the box. Then we made a cheap mistake in a position where you can't lose the ball. After that I am happy with the first half. Second half again, a cheap goal. To be fair, all of their counter attacks looked dangerous.

"There is still a long way to go [in the title race]. They look serious, for me they are not going to lose that. I can't see them being casual."

The defeat means that West Ham have now won just one of their last six home games in all competitions.