Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-2
Chelsea
Lanzini (92')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Hazard (25'), Costa (50')
Fabregas (45')

Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved win over West Ham United'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that his side were second best during their 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea and backs the Blues to go on and win the title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 22:40 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that Chelsea were good value for their 2-1 win over his side at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers enjoyed the majority of the ball throughout the match, but goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa either side of half time put the visitors in control before Manuel Lanzini responded with a stoppage-time consolation.

The result takes Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the table with just 11 games remaining, and Bilic does not believe that anyone will be able to catch the champions-elect during the closing months of the campaign.

"They deserved to beat us. It's very simple. If you want to beat Chelsea then you have to hope for their mistakes and use them. If it's the other way around and you make mistakes, they use them straight away and it's very hard. I'm disappointed," he told BBC Sport.

"We were on top. We started well and created problems down the left but didn't have enough bodies in the box. Then we made a cheap mistake in a position where you can't lose the ball. After that I am happy with the first half. Second half again, a cheap goal. To be fair, all of their counter attacks looked dangerous.

"There is still a long way to go [in the title race]. They look serious, for me they are not going to lose that. I can't see them being casual."

The defeat means that West Ham have now won just one of their last six home games in all competitions.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Conte "pleased" with win over West Ham
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Manuel Lanzini, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte "pleased" with win over West Ham United
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard wants Premier League title as soon as possible
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Result: Chelsea march on with win over West HamTeam News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham XIConte: 'Only champions are remembered'Matic: 'Title-winning experience key'
Stamford Bridge redevelopment approvedGuardiola: Chelsea "almost unstoppable"Preview: West Ham vs. ChelseaPochettino not giving up on title raceConte planning Koulibaly swoop?
> Chelsea Homepage
More West Ham United News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte "pleased" with win over West Ham United
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Result: Chelsea march on with win over West Ham United
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'West Ham 'to open Obiang talks in summer'Bilic not in market for new goalkeeperTeam News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham XIFonte unhappy over Southampton 'transfer lies'
Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngsterSouthgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Preview: West Ham vs. ChelseaWarrant issued for West Ham's SnodgrassSlaven Bilic: 'Title race not over yet'
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 