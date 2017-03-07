General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

West Ham United 'readying new contract for Slaven Bilic'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United are reportedly preparing to offer a new contract to manager Slaven Bilic.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 21:37 UK

West Ham United are allegedly planning to offer Slaven Bilic a lucrative new contract before the end of the season.

The Hammers endured a troubled start to the current campaign, but their improved form has prompted the club's hierarchy to prepare an improved deal for the Croatian, reports Sky Sports News.

Bilic, who replaced Sam Allardyce as West Ham boss in June 2015, has 15 months remaining on his current contract.

West Ham are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Bournemouth at home.

The Hammers were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Chelsea on Monday evening, a result which left them in 11th place in the table.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United 'readying new contract for Slaven Bilic'
 Chelsea players celebrate Diego Costa's goal against West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea march on with win over West Ham United
Slaven Bilic: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Conte "pleased" with win over West HamWest Ham 'to open Obiang talks in summer'Bilic not in market for new goalkeeperTeam News: Andy Carroll returns to West Ham XI
Fonte unhappy over Southampton 'transfer lies'Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngsterSouthgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Preview: West Ham vs. ChelseaWarrant issued for West Ham's Snodgrass
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 