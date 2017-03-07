West Ham United are reportedly preparing to offer a new contract to manager Slaven Bilic.

West Ham United are allegedly planning to offer Slaven Bilic a lucrative new contract before the end of the season.

The Hammers endured a troubled start to the current campaign, but their improved form has prompted the club's hierarchy to prepare an improved deal for the Croatian, reports Sky Sports News.

Bilic, who replaced Sam Allardyce as West Ham boss in June 2015, has 15 months remaining on his current contract.

West Ham are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Bournemouth at home.

The Hammers were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Chelsea on Monday evening, a result which left them in 11th place in the table.