Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has played down concerns over the ankle injury he sustained during his side's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The full-back was forced off shortly after the hour mark at The Hawthorns having sustained suspected ankle ligament damage.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce admitted after the match that the injury could keep the Dutchman sidelined for up to three weeks, telling reporters: "It's not too good. I'd find it difficult to think he would be fit in two weeks, but in three he should be alright."

However, Van Aanholt has since taken to Twitter to deliver a more positive update on the injury:

Wonderful victory today! Thanks for the amazing support, the injury is not as bad as i thought. #PVA3 pic.twitter.com/zjwjQDJ1MC — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) March 4, 2017

Palace are not in Premier League action again for another fortnight, when they take on Watford at Selhurst Park.