Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 24,051
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Patrick van Aanholt plays down injury concerns

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt insists that the ankle injury he sustained during the win over West Bromwich Albion is not as bad as first feared.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 22:04 UK

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has played down concerns over the ankle injury he sustained during his side's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The full-back was forced off shortly after the hour mark at The Hawthorns having sustained suspected ankle ligament damage.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce admitted after the match that the injury could keep the Dutchman sidelined for up to three weeks, telling reporters: "It's not too good. I'd find it difficult to think he would be fit in two weeks, but in three he should be alright."

However, Van Aanholt has since taken to Twitter to deliver a more positive update on the injury:


Palace are not in Premier League action again for another fortnight, when they take on Watford at Selhurst Park.

