Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce believes that the pressure is starting to ease on his players following back-to-back Premier League victories.

The Eagles have won back-to-back matches for the first time since September to lift themselves out of the relegation zone, most recently earning an impressive 2-0 away win over high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

The victory sees them move three points clear of danger, and Allardyce is confident that his side will continue playing with more freedom if they keep on picking up positive results.

"All the players are working hard, and they were working hard without really knowing it because the pressure is coming off them," he told reporters.

"They are relieving themselves of all that pressure they have been putting themselves under for most of this season. When you get results that pressure lifts and you are running around with more freedom.

"You're not realising how much running you're doing because you're enjoying it that little bit more. And the lads deserve to enjoy what they have done here."

Palace will look to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Watford later this month.