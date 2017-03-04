Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 24,051
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-2
Crystal Palace
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Zaha (55'), Townsend (84')
Benteke (45')

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace have started recovery'

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce believes that his side's recovery from their poor form has now begun following back-to-back wins.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 20:17 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that his side's recovery from their poor form over the majority of the season has now begun following back-to-back wins.

The Eagles followed up last weekend's victory over Middlesbrough with a 2-0 triumph away to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, a result which lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Allardyce was delighted with his side's performance, and reserved special praise for the extra bit of quality provided by goalscorers Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend.

"It's the start of the recovery, I would say, with back-to-back wins and the performance, both in and out of possession. Out of possession gave us the platform for victory and then the ask for better quality in the final third came with two outstanding pieces of quality," he told reporters.

"The first was Wilfried's goal with the diagonal ball, a precision pass taken on his chest, bang, in the back of the net. Then the top goal of our season - I don't know if anyone in the Premier League will beat that one today - of Andros Townsend running from his own half, dribbling all the way into opposition's box and just seeing West Brom off.

"That has been a great lift for us all. We have got both sides of the game right today. We got the basics in place, nullified the opposition's attack, limited them to very few chances on their own ground, kept the crowd quiet and punished them when we got the opportunity."

Palace are not in action again for another two weeks, when they host Watford at Selhurst Park.

'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
Sam Allardyce, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
 Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
 'Big' Sam Allardyce basks in the Mackem glory of having led Sunderland to survival in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton, following in the footsteps of messrs Di Canio, Poyet and Advocaat
