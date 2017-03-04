Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
Crystal Palace
 
LIVE

Team News: Matt Phillips still out for unchanged West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Matt Phillips remains sidelined as West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Matt Phillips remains sidelined as West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The winger's continued absence means an unchanged selection from Tony Pulis for his 300th Premier League match from the XI that beat Bournemouth last Saturday.

Craig Dawson, who was brought off against the Cherries with a head injury, is fit to start as the Baggies aim to maintain their unbeaten home record against Palace in the top flight.

Crystal Palace are similarly unchanged from last week's victory over Middlesbrough as they try to claw their way out of the dropzone.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, McClean, Leko

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Schlupp, Sako, Campbell

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711883632441
9Watford2797113143-1234
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
11Stoke CityStoke2789103040-1033
12Burnley2795132837-932
13Southampton2686122832-430
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2767142744-1725
16Swansea CitySwansea2774163257-2525
17Middlesbrough27411121928-923
18Crystal Palace2765163346-1323
19Hull City2757152350-2722
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
