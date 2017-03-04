Matt Phillips remains sidelined as West Bromwich Albion host Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The winger's continued absence means an unchanged selection from Tony Pulis for his 300th Premier League match from the XI that beat Bournemouth last Saturday.

Craig Dawson, who was brought off against the Cherries with a head injury, is fit to start as the Baggies aim to maintain their unbeaten home record against Palace in the top flight.

Crystal Palace are similarly unchanged from last week's victory over Middlesbrough as they try to claw their way out of the dropzone.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, McClean, Leko

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Schlupp, Sako, Campbell

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary.