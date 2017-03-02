Crystal Palace 'to send in bailiffs over Tony Pulis dispute'

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Tony Pulis has yet to pay back any of the £3.77m owed to former employers Crystal Palace following the loss of a High Court case last year, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 13:39 UK

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering sending in the bailiffs to force former manager Tony Pulis to pay back the money he owes the club.

The 59-year-old, now in charge of West Bromwich Albion, has yet to repay any of the £3.77m sum owed to the Eagles following the loss of a bonus-payment case taken to the High Court.

Pulis was ordered to hand the money over to Palace for wrongly claiming payment of the bonus shortly before departing the club, for which he has constantly maintained his innocence.

According to The Sun, Pulis still owes his ex-employers the full £3.77m as he is considering an appeal against the decision taken last November to seemingly bring an end to the two-year saga.

Palace are themselves weighing up their options, however, and will even consider a request to make the Welshman - who welcomes his former side to The Hawthorns this weekend - bankrupt should they need to.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
