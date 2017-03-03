West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that defender Gareth McAuley is "very close" to signing a new contract at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has heaped praise on Gareth McAuley after revealing that the defender is close to agreeing a new contract.

The 37-year-old centre-back has scored seven times in 28 appearances in all competitions this season, and his form has helped the Baggies into eighth position in the Premier League table.

Despite his status as a veteran in the dressing room at The Hawthorns, Pulis has indicated that he cannot wait to tie the Northern Irishman down to a fresh deal.

Pulis told reporters: "He has been fantastic and we are very close to agreeing a new deal with him.

"His performances have been special. His fitness level is first class. He's a wonderful lad around the dressing room. He's a block you want to build around."

McAuley has played 205 times since signing for the West Midlands outfit in 2011.