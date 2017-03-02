West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis emerges as a surprise contender to succeed Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City boss.

The Foxes are looking for a replacement to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked by the club a week ago just nine months after steering them to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is the current favourite to take over at the King Power Stadium, while caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has also been tipped to be handed the reins until the end of the season having overseen Monday's 3-1 win against Liverpool.

However, the odds on Pulis to succeed Ranieri have dropped dramatically over the past 24 hours, with the Baggies boss falling from 80/1 to 14/1 with some bookmakers, while the odds on him to become the next manager to leave his post have also dropped from 50/1 to 9/1.

The appointment of Pulis could be an attractive one for the Leicester owners, with the Welshman having steered a number of clubs away from the relegation zone in recent years.