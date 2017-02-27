Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Craig Shakespeare: 'Criticism hurt Leicester City players'

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City
Leicester caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare admits that the criticism aimed at his players gave them extra fire in their belly heading into their 3-1 win over Liverpool
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has claimed that the criticism aimed that the club's players in the wake of Claudio Ranieri's sacking gave them extra motivation heading in to this evening's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

A Jamie Vardy brace either side of a Danny Drinkwater volley saw the Foxes climb out of the relegation zone courtesy of their first league win of 2017 as Leicester put in one of their best performances of the campaign.

The result strengthens Shakespeare's case to get the job on a permanent basis, but the former assistant stressed that his remit was only to take charge of one game.

"I could see in their eyes that they were up to the fight in the warm up. They have had to take criticism but we set the tone, they were excellent in the first 10-15 minutes. I wasn't sure what we were going to get. I told Jamie Vardy to be a nuisance and a threat. It is one game but it is a start," he told Sky Sports News.

"You could tell from the word go there was intensity and passion. All credit to the fans tonight. I think there was a worry in some quarters about how they would react but they were outstanding. The professionalism of the players has never been questioned by me. Having taken training with them, I know the criticism has hurt and perhaps there was a little more fire in the belly because of that.

"They know they are guilty of under performing but this is only one result and we must build on that. Jamie Vardy was outstanding tonight. All I asked of the team was to remember what they were about and remember their identity. My remit was get them ready for Liverpool and I have done that. Let's see what happens. I think it might be too early but the club will come to me if there are any changes."

Leicester now sit 15th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater
