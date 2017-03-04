The Eagles, meanwhile, are 18th in the table, but are only below Middlesbrough on goal difference following their crucial win over Aitor Karanka's side last weekend.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis takes on his former club on Saturday as the eighth-placed West Midlanders look to continue their great home record against teams in the bottom half.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns.

3 min Chadli is brought down by Milivojevic 35 yards from goal and Albion have a free kick, Brunt is over it but hits it against Cabaye and the visitors get the ball away.

0 min KICKOFF! Mike Jones is the referee today and he gets the action underway.

2.56pm Both sets of players are led out of the tunnel by their respective captains - not long to go now!

2.55pm The players have gathered in the tunnel and will be coming out imminently.

2.54pm SCORE PREDICTION: Just over five minutes to go until kickoff at the Hawthorns, so it's time for me to have a go at predicting the score. West Brom are a decent team in good form but Palace are battling hard for every point, so the two should, in theory, cancel each other out - a 1-1 draw, in my humble opinion.

2.51pm West Brom are aiming to do the double over Palace in a top-flight season for the first time since 1980-81.

2.49pm Sam Allardyce has only won one of his seven Premier League visits to the Hawthorns, a 2-1 victory as West Ham boss in December 2014, while the other results were three defeats and three draws.

2.47pm Tony Pulis managed 26 Premier League games for Crystal Palace between 2013 and 2014, winning 42 per cent of his games (11 of 26), the best ratio of any Palace manager in the Premier League.

2.44pm Only against one side (Bolton Wanderers, with six games) have WBA faced a team more often at the Hawthorns in the Premier League without losing than Palace (four games).

2.41pm In fact, the Eagles have only won two of their last 13 league visits to the Hawthorns. Not a happy hunting ground for them then.

2.38pm Now let's have a look at some stats surrounding the game. One that stands out the most is that West Brom have never lost at home against Palace in the Premier League. Four games have taken place and the Baggies have won two and drawn two.

2.35pm As for Palace, they've lost seven of their last 10 league games, although the slide has been arrested somewhat with two wins in their last four. It's a very tight relegation battle this year, with just five points separating 20th from 15th, so every point counts for the ones caught up in the fight.

2.32pm Let's look at both sides' recent league form. West Brom are unbeaten in their last five, with three wins and two draws, and have won five of their last eight. Pretty good form from the Baggies, and they are rightly looking up rather than down. There might even be scope for a late charge for a European place, although with nine points separating them and fifth-placed Liverpool, it's a tall order.

2.29pm Eagles boss Allardyce has just spoken about today's fixture, so here are his words: "Our performance has to better than last week, given West Brom's form. We need to lift our game to get a result against them. They are very good at set plays and we will have to break down a very solid defence, so a tough task for us at the Hawthorns. Back to back wins would be a tremendous boost for us but for me it's about not losing and getting an undefeated run going. We need to focus on this and make sure we deliver a good performance and ease the pressure on ourselves."

2.27pm So what exactly is this "dispute" all about? Well, in all fairness, there isn't much we can say, and likewise, the former Eagles boss is tight-lipped about the whole thing. He told reporters: "The lawyers have told me not to say anything, and when the situation is concluded then I will have my say on it. I'll let the lawyers do their work. I'm not so sure the Palace fans will be (different towards me). They can make their own mind up. They were fantastic to me and what has happened off the pitch has been really disappointing, but I can't go into it."

2.24pm A lot of focus will be on Pulis today. Not only is he facing his old club, not only is this legal dispute still going on, but he's also hit a significant milestone... Tony Pulis will become just the 12th manager to take charge of 300 @premierleague games today!



Congratulations, gaffer!#WBACRY #WBA pic.twitter.com/P4p0GqpFkr — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 4, 2017



2.21pm No fresh injury concerns for Allardyce, whose absentee list has not changed - Pape Souare, Loic Remy, Mathieu Flamini and Connor Wickham remain injured.

2.19pm West Brom winger Matt Phillips was 50/50 over being included today after being a doubt with a hamstring strain, but ultimately he is not risked and so does not make the squad, while Craig Dawson has recovered from a head injury and retains his place at right-back.

2.17pm Pretty simple in terms of team news - no changes for either side. Both WBA and Palace were victorious in their last games, against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough respectively, so neither gaffer sees fit to fix what's not broken.

2.14pm PALACE SUBS: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Schlupp, Sako, Campbell

2.13pm WEST BROM SUBS: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, McClean, Leko

2.12pm PALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

2.11pm WEST BROM STARTING XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Livermore, Fletcher, Chadli, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon

2.09pm Without further ado, let's bring you up to date with the team news from the Hawthorns.

2.07pm Neither Pulis nor Sam Allardyce have ever been relegated from the Premier League although it's proving too close for comfort for the latter, who will be hoping to do what he did with several other clubs - most notably Sunderland last season - and get Palace to safety, and it can be said that today's fixture, while tricky, is most certainly winnable for the visitors.

2.04pm Pulis remains in dispute with the Eagles, with lawyers currently going over this issue. On the pitch, however, West Brom will be hoping to get themselves to within one point of seventh-placed Everton and deal Palace another blow in their fight against the drop.

2.02pm Today's fixture at the Hawthorns sees Tony Pulis face his former club as the Baggies bid to continue their great home record against teams in the bottom half of the table.