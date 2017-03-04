Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
Crystal Palace
 
LIVE

Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the Premier League clash between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis takes on his former club on Saturday as the eighth-placed West Midlanders look to continue their great home record against teams in the bottom half.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are 18th in the table, but are only below Middlesbrough on goal difference following their crucial win over Aitor Karanka's side last weekend.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
3 minChadli is brought down by Milivojevic 35 yards from goal and Albion have a free kick, Brunt is over it but hits it against Cabaye and the visitors get the ball away.

0 minKICKOFF! Mike Jones is the referee today and he gets the action underway.

2.56pmBoth sets of players are led out of the tunnel by their respective captains - not long to go now!

2.55pmThe players have gathered in the tunnel and will be coming out imminently.

2.54pmSCORE PREDICTION: Just over five minutes to go until kickoff at the Hawthorns, so it's time for me to have a go at predicting the score. West Brom are a decent team in good form but Palace are battling hard for every point, so the two should, in theory, cancel each other out - a 1-1 draw, in my humble opinion.

2.51pmWest Brom are aiming to do the double over Palace in a top-flight season for the first time since 1980-81.

2.49pmSam Allardyce has only won one of his seven Premier League visits to the Hawthorns, a 2-1 victory as West Ham boss in December 2014, while the other results were three defeats and three draws.

2.47pmTony Pulis managed 26 Premier League games for Crystal Palace between 2013 and 2014, winning 42 per cent of his games (11 of 26), the best ratio of any Palace manager in the Premier League.

2.44pmOnly against one side (Bolton Wanderers, with six games) have WBA faced a team more often at the Hawthorns in the Premier League without losing than Palace (four games).

2.41pmIn fact, the Eagles have only won two of their last 13 league visits to the Hawthorns. Not a happy hunting ground for them then.

2.38pmNow let's have a look at some stats surrounding the game. One that stands out the most is that West Brom have never lost at home against Palace in the Premier League. Four games have taken place and the Baggies have won two and drawn two.

2.35pmAs for Palace, they've lost seven of their last 10 league games, although the slide has been arrested somewhat with two wins in their last four. It's a very tight relegation battle this year, with just five points separating 20th from 15th, so every point counts for the ones caught up in the fight.

2.32pmLet's look at both sides' recent league form. West Brom are unbeaten in their last five, with three wins and two draws, and have won five of their last eight. Pretty good form from the Baggies, and they are rightly looking up rather than down. There might even be scope for a late charge for a European place, although with nine points separating them and fifth-placed Liverpool, it's a tall order.

2.29pmEagles boss Allardyce has just spoken about today's fixture, so here are his words: "Our performance has to better than last week, given West Brom's form. We need to lift our game to get a result against them. They are very good at set plays and we will have to break down a very solid defence, so a tough task for us at the Hawthorns. Back to back wins would be a tremendous boost for us but for me it's about not losing and getting an undefeated run going. We need to focus on this and make sure we deliver a good performance and ease the pressure on ourselves."

2.27pmSo what exactly is this "dispute" all about? Well, in all fairness, there isn't much we can say, and likewise, the former Eagles boss is tight-lipped about the whole thing. He told reporters: "The lawyers have told me not to say anything, and when the situation is concluded then I will have my say on it. I'll let the lawyers do their work. I'm not so sure the Palace fans will be (different towards me). They can make their own mind up. They were fantastic to me and what has happened off the pitch has been really disappointing, but I can't go into it."

2.24pmA lot of focus will be on Pulis today. Not only is he facing his old club, not only is this legal dispute still going on, but he's also hit a significant milestone...



2.21pmNo fresh injury concerns for Allardyce, whose absentee list has not changed - Pape Souare, Loic Remy, Mathieu Flamini and Connor Wickham remain injured.

2.19pmWest Brom winger Matt Phillips was 50/50 over being included today after being a doubt with a hamstring strain, but ultimately he is not risked and so does not make the squad, while Craig Dawson has recovered from a head injury and retains his place at right-back.

2.17pmPretty simple in terms of team news - no changes for either side. Both WBA and Palace were victorious in their last games, against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough respectively, so neither gaffer sees fit to fix what's not broken.

2.14pmPALACE SUBS: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Schlupp, Sako, Campbell

2.13pmWEST BROM SUBS: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, M Wilson, McClean, Leko

2.12pmPALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

2.11pmWEST BROM STARTING XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Livermore, Fletcher, Chadli, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon

2.09pmWithout further ado, let's bring you up to date with the team news from the Hawthorns.

2.07pmNeither Pulis nor Sam Allardyce have ever been relegated from the Premier League although it's proving too close for comfort for the latter, who will be hoping to do what he did with several other clubs - most notably Sunderland last season - and get Palace to safety, and it can be said that today's fixture, while tricky, is most certainly winnable for the visitors.

2.04pmPulis remains in dispute with the Eagles, with lawyers currently going over this issue. On the pitch, however, West Brom will be hoping to get themselves to within one point of seventh-placed Everton and deal Palace another blow in their fight against the drop.

2.02pmToday's fixture at the Hawthorns sees Tony Pulis face his former club as the Baggies bid to continue their great home record against teams in the bottom half of the table.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Palace 'to send in bailiffs over Pulis dispute'
>
View our homepages for West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Team News: Matt Phillips still out for unchanged West Bromwich Albion
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace
 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Odds slashed on Tony Pulis to be named Leicester City manager
Pulis: 'McAuley likely to sign new deal'Palace 'to send in bailiffs over Pulis dispute'Hawthorns expansion deemed "not necessary"West Brom in the market for new strikerPulis: 'We should have killed off Bournemouth'
Result: Albion tighten grip on eighth placeTeam News: Wilshere starts for BournemouthWest Brom planning quiet summer windowWest Brom subject of American TV documentaryFoster: 'West Brom aiming for 50 points'
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Team News: Matt Phillips still out for unchanged West Bromwich Albion
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke won't decide future'
Palace 'to send in bailiffs over Pulis dispute'Benteke 'to consider Palace future'Palace fans vandalise own team bus by mistakeAllardyce hails biggest win of seasonResult: Palace out of dropzone with win over Boro
Team News: Mamadou Sakho makes Palace debutLive Commentary: Palace 1-0 Boro - as it happenedAllardyce "frustrated" with Palace playersParish confident of Palace survivalKaranka "confident" of beating Palace
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711883632441
9Watford2797113143-1234
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
11Stoke CityStoke2789103040-1033
12Burnley2795132837-932
13Southampton2686122832-430
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2767142744-1725
16Swansea CitySwansea2774163257-2525
17Middlesbrough27411121928-923
18Crystal Palace2765163346-1323
19Hull City2757152350-2722
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 