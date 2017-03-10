Liverpool could make a summer transfer move for 25-year-old Real Madrid right-back Danilo, according to a report.

Liverpool could potentially be eyeing a move for Real Madrid full-back Danilo, according to a report.

The Brazilian defender has found playing time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, having made just 16 appearances for the club.

According to CalcioMercato, Madrid bosses could be persuaded to part with the defender for a fee in the region of £22m.

It is also thought that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp considers Danilo as a possible midfield option and that he could provide some stability with the futures of both Emre Can and Lucas Leiva currently uncertain.

The 25-year-old is contracted to Madrid until 2021 after joining the club from Porto in 2015.