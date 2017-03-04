New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Miguel Moya, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Sturridge

Miguel Angel Moya for Atletico Madrid on August 19, 2014
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 08:34 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Miguel Moya confirms Atletico Madrid "agreement"
Experienced goalkeeper Miguel Moya reveals that he has 'agreed' a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Iago Aspas: 'Antoine Griezmann has tough decision'
Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas says that Antoine Griezmann has 'a really tough decision to make' when it comes to his Atletico Madrid future. Read more.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic desperate to keep key players
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic vows to "fight" off interest in his key players this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'
A report claims that Manchester United could pay off the remainder of Wayne Rooney's contract at the end of the season. Read more.

Jose Mourinho confident of keeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season. Read more.

Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke won't decide future'
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that striker Christian Benteke will not "dictate" his future after penning a long-term deal last summer. Read more.

Antonio Conte to give chance to Andreas Christensen next season?
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to hand a chance to Andreas Christensen next season after he continued to impress at Borussia Monchengladbach. Read more.

Report: AC Milan interested in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge
Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, according to reports in Italy. Read more.

Report: Torino considering permanent Joe Hart deal
Reports suggest that Torino could make a surprise push to sign out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer. Read more.

Leicester City consider move for Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu?
Leicester City reportedly join the race to sign highly-rated Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu, who currently plays for German side Freiburg. Read more.

Liverpool to move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?
Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an approach for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez during the summer. Read more.

Wilfried Bony: 'I turned down China move to stay in England'
Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony says that he has turned down a move to China, despite being frozen out of the first-team picture in the Potteries. Read more.

Tony Pulis: 'Gareth McAuley likely to sign new deal'
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that defender Gareth McAuley is "very close" to signing a new contract at The Hawthorns. Read more.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini offered to Tianjin Quanjian?
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was offered to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, according to the team's boss Fabio Cannavaro. Read more.

Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
