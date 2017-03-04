Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Miguel Moya confirms Atletico Madrid "agreement"

Experienced goalkeeper Miguel Moya reveals that he has 'agreed' a new one-year contract at Atletico Madrid.

Iago Aspas: 'Antoine Griezmann has tough decision'

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas says that Antoine Griezmann has 'a really tough decision to make' when it comes to his Atletico Madrid future.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic desperate to keep key players

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic vows to "fight" off interest in his key players this summer.

Manchester United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'

A report claims that Manchester United could pay off the remainder of Wayne Rooney's contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho confident of keeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke won't decide future'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that striker Christian Benteke will not "dictate" his future after penning a long-term deal last summer.

Antonio Conte to give chance to Andreas Christensen next season?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to hand a chance to Andreas Christensen next season after he continued to impress at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Report: AC Milan interested in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge

Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, according to reports in Italy.

Report: Torino considering permanent Joe Hart deal

Reports suggest that Torino could make a surprise push to sign out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer.

Leicester City consider move for Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu?

Leicester City reportedly join the race to sign highly-rated Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu, who currently plays for German side Freiburg.

Liverpool to move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an approach for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez during the summer.

Wilfried Bony: 'I turned down China move to stay in England'

Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony says that he has turned down a move to China, despite being frozen out of the first-team picture in the Potteries.

Tony Pulis: 'Gareth McAuley likely to sign new deal'

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis says that defender Gareth McAuley is "very close" to signing a new contract at The Hawthorns.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini offered to Tianjin Quanjian?

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was offered to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, according to the team's boss Fabio Cannavaro.