Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an approach for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez during the summer.

Last season, Mahrez played a pivotal role in helping the Foxes to the Premier League title with 17 goals in 37 appearances, but he has failed to reproduce his form during the current campaign.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool are ready to make an attempt to sign the Algerian international in the summer as they look to strengthen their squad in the final third of the pitch.

The Merseyside giants have been in free-scoring form during certain periods of the season, but the goals have dried up in recent weeks with just 11 being scored in 12 fixtures during 2017.

On Monday night, Mahrez helped Leicester register a 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium to see Jurgen Klopp's side remain in fifth position in the standings.