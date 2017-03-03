New Transfer Talk header

Wilfried Bony: 'I turned down China move to stay in England'

Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony says that he has turned down a move to China, despite being frozen out of the first-team picture in the Potteries.
Wilfried Bony has claimed that he is in a "crazy" situation at Stoke City after going over two months without a first-team appearance.

In August, Bony signed a season-long loan deal at the Potters after being allowed to leave Manchester City, but he has failed to feature in any competition since December 27 after contributing two goals in 11 games.

Bony has revealed that he had the opportunity to move to China in January - with a clause in his contract allowing him to make the lucrative switch to Asia - but he has said that he remains intent on recapturing his form in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old told BBC's World Football Programme: "When you hear everything is fine and you don't play, it's crazy. It is more than difficult.

"This is something that I want to know why, the coach told me I'm training very well and my attitude is very good. It doesn't make sense. It's painful.

"My agent told me there was an offer but I refused to go because my plan is to stay in the UK to show more - to show that I'm not at the end."

Bony has played just six minutes in England's top flight since November 19.

