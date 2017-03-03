Reports suggest that Torino could make a surprise push to sign out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer.

Torino have drawn up plans to make a permanent bid for Joe Hart at the end of the season, according to reports.

Manchester City shipped the England goalkeeper out on loan to the Serie A club last summer, where he has made 24 league appearances.

Recent comments made by Pep Guardiola in favour of Citizens duo Wilfredo Caballero and Claudio Bravo hinted at Hart continuing to be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

According to talkSPORT, Toro president Urbano Cairo is looking to secure Hart's permanent signing due to his performances, charisma and leadership skills.

Previous reports suggested that the Granata did not have the funds to recruit the 29-year-old past the end of his loan, but Cairo is now said to be willing to sanction a £20m transfer.

Hart joined Man City from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.