New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic desperate to keep key players

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic vows to "fight" off interest in his key players this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has vowed to "fight" off interest in his key players at the end of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney and Sone Aluko have all been linked with moves away from Craven Cottage after impressing for the London outfit during their strong Championship campaign.

Jokaniovic has conceded that the final decision when it comes to selling players will be made by the board, but the 48-year-old will do everything in his power to keep his squad together.

"I will fight to keep them. I want my best players to stay and be competitive next season. But this is a business. I can only push on the football side. The final decision is made by the board," the London Evening Standard quotes Jokanovic as saying.

Jokanovic, who signed a new contract at Craven Cottage last month, has led Fulham to seventh spot in the Championship table this season.

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Read Next:
Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extension
>
View our homepages for Slavisa Jokanovic, Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney, Sone Aluko, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
N'Golo Kante scoops top prize at London Football Awards
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic desperate to keep key players
 Lucas Piazon of Chelsea FC running with the ball during the friendly match between Chelsea FC and the Singha Thailand All-Star XI Rajamangala Stadium on July 17, 2013
Lucas Piazon vows to play again for Fulham following broken jaw
Slavisa Jokanovic signs Fulham extensionResult: Fulham close in on playoffs with winSpurs join Ryan Sessegnon race?Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'Jokanovic: 'Spurs dominated the game'
Pochettino delighted with Spurs responseHarry Kane: 'We should have scored more'Result: Kane hat-trick fires Spurs into quartersTeam News: Pochettino names strong Tottenham XILive Commentary: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34234766283873
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34218558283071
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds352041149351464
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby34139123631548
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham351110143752-1543
15Aston Villa341012123338-542
16Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3496194452-833
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3389163850-1233
23Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 