Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has vowed to "fight" off interest in his key players at the end of the season.

Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney and Sone Aluko have all been linked with moves away from Craven Cottage after impressing for the London outfit during their strong Championship campaign.

Jokaniovic has conceded that the final decision when it comes to selling players will be made by the board, but the 48-year-old will do everything in his power to keep his squad together.

"I will fight to keep them. I want my best players to stay and be competitive next season. But this is a business. I can only push on the football side. The final decision is made by the board," the London Evening Standard quotes Jokanovic as saying.

Jokanovic, who signed a new contract at Craven Cottage last month, has led Fulham to seventh spot in the Championship table this season.