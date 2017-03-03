Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that striker Christian Benteke will not "dictate" his future after penning a long-term deal last summer.

Last summer, Benteke signed a long-term contract at Selhurst Park but it has been suggested that the Belgian forward is unsettled at the London outfit.

However, Allardyce has dismissed the speculation, instead claiming that Benteke will not "dictate" his future after signing a deal until 2021.

Allardyce is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "He has a five-year deal so we'll tell him what he'll do. It's the usual speculation to try and stir the pot, I suppose.

"He's our player and he'll not dictate what he wants to do or doesn't want to do, as far as I'm concerned. He accepted that contract in good faith."

Benteke has scored nine times in 24 league appearances for Palace since they paid £27m for his signature.