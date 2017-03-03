New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City consider move for Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu?

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City reportedly join the race to sign highly-rated Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu, who currently plays for German side Freiburg.
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular with the Bundesliga side this season, with the Turkish international making 19 starts in Germany's top flight.

However, according to reports in his homeland, he is being watched by teams in the Premier League, with it being suggested that Leicester are considering a move for him during the summer.

He has previously been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City, but neither club has yet backed up their alleged interest.

Soyuncu has made two senior appearances for his country, with both games coming in 2016.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
