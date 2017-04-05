Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Chelsea up search for new wing-back ahead of summer window

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly eager to bring in further depth in the right wing-back department and has already scouted two players.

Michail Antonio, Winston Reid 'offered new West Ham United deals'

A report claims that Michail Antonio is in the process of agreeing a new contract with West Ham United, while Winston Reid has also been offered fresh terms.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to sign new deal next month?

Lionel Messi is finalising talks with Barcelona over a new long-term deal that will keep him place at Camp Nou until 2022, according to a report.

Pepe 'holding out for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain move'

Pepe has reportedly backtracked on his agreement to join Hebei China Fortune and is instead hopeful of linking up with either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Gareth Bale rumours are a myth'

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti suggests that he has no interest in making a bid to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Arsenal to allow David Ospina to leave in summer?

Arsenal allegedly agree to allow goalkeeper David Ospina to leave the Emirates Stadium during the summer.

Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion target Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli?

Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli.

West Ham United show interest in Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic?

West Ham United are reportedly interested in securing the signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic during the summer.

Pep Guardiola: 'Certain players fighting for Manchester City futures'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will go ahead with plans to overhaul his squad in the summer, admitting that there is plenty of room for improvement.

Jurgen Klopp targeting attacking firepower in summer window

Jurgen Klopp intends to 'learn from this year' by bringing in more attacking options, both out wide and up top, prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Luke Shaw 'desperate to join Tottenham Hotspur'

A report claims that Luke Shaw favours an end-of-season move to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur, as he looks to bring an end to his spell at Manchester United.

Slaven Bilic coy on rumours West Ham United want Arsenal's Jack Wilshere

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic refuses to confirm or deny rumours that the club are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Matt Lowton pens new three-and-a-half-year deal at Burnley

Matt Lowton signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Burnley.

TV station appears to 'confirm' Zlatan Ibrahimovic will join Los Angeles Galaxy

South American TV station Fox Deportes 'confirms' that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will join LA Galaxy at the end of the season.