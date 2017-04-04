Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli.

The 25-year-old started his career with Sassuolo, but he has spent the season on loan at Crotone, where he has netted nine times in 28 appearances in Serie A.

His form could result in a return to his parent club but according to reports in Italy, Palace and West Brom are taking an interest in the player.

Christian Benteke is first choice for Palace and has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, but the Belgian's future remains up in the air.

As for the Baggies, both Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu have struggled in the final third this season and head coach Tony Pulis is likely to be in the market for a striker during the summer.