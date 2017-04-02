Darren Fletcher has reportedly been offered a contract with West Bromwich Albion to keep him at the club until 2019, with his current deal due to expire this summer.

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to keep midfielder Darren Fletcher at the club for another two years after offering him a new deal, according to a report.

The Scotland international has been ever-present for the Baggies since joining from Manchester United in 2015, featuring in all 83 Premier League matches.

Albion boss Tony Pulis revealed on Friday that Fletcher has yet to put pen to paper on a new contact, opening the door for him to move on for free in the summer.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Pulis is keen to sort out the 33-year-old's future and has pushed for a contract that runs through to 2019, providing the former Man United ace with a little more stability.

Fletcher, struck down by ulcerative colitis during his latter days at Old Trafford, has two goals and two assists in the Premier League this term.