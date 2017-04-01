Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,489
Chelsea
1-2
Crystal Palace
Fabregas (5')
Costa (50'), Cahill (79'), Luiz (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Zaha (9'), Benteke (11')
Benteke (68'), Milivojevic (73')

Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved win over Chelsea'

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke claims that his side deserved their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, despite being under the cosh for long periods of the match.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 22:12 UK

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has claimed that his side deserved their 2-1 win over runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

The Eagles looked to be on course for a routine defeat against Antonio Conte's title favourites when they fell behind after less than five minutes at Stamford Bridge, but Wilfried Zaha and Benteke responded with a quickfire double to turn the game on its head.

Chelsea laid siege to the Palace goal for long spells over the remainder of the match, but Benteke believes that his side can be proud of themselves for holding out against the onslaught.

"You can see that the confidence of the team is high at the moment. We try just to put that on the pitch," he told the club's official website.

"We work hard for each other. It's four wins in a row, so we can be happy, but we have to keep going, because there's still a long way to go.

"We can be proud of ourselves. The work that we did was unbelievable and we had sometimes some luck, but I think we deserved to win this game."

Benteke also acknowledged that his brace for Belgium during the international break gave him the confidence to register his first Premier League goal since January.

"I think I can't deny it; as a striker as soon as you score you feel more free. You have more confidence in yourself, of what you're doing. I'm happy to help my teammates get three points," he added.

The win leaves Palace four points clear of the relegation zone following a run of four consecutive victories.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
