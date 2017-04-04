New Transfer Talk header

Pepe 'holding out for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain move'

Pepe for Real Madrid on October 18, 2014
Pepe has reportedly backtracked on his agreement to join Hebei China Fortune and is instead hopeful of linking up with either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid defender Pepe will reportedly reject the lure of a big-money move to the Chinese Super League and instead stay put in European football this summer.

The experienced Portuguese centre-back, who has started 12 league games for Los Blancos this term, is said to have already agreed to join Hebei China Fortune at the end of the season.

According to Spanish publication Marca, however, Pepe is more interested in holding out for an offer from one of Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain

It is claimed that the 34-year-old will definitely leave the Bernabeu in the summer when his contract expires, having seen his wish of a new two-year deal rejected, and both City and PSG are interested in the prospect of signing him on a free.

Pepe is understood to have been warned that he risks losing his place in the Portugal national side should he leave for the Far East, putting an end to his hopes of linking up with Manuel Pellegrini in China.

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
