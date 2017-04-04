A report claims that Michail Antonio is in the process of agreeing a new contract with West Ham United, while Winston Reid has also been offered fresh terms.

West Ham United have taken the first steps to tying down Michail Antonio and Winston Reid to new long-term contracts, according to a report.

Antonio has been the Hammers' best performer this term, being rewarded with a call-up to the England senior squad for the first time earlier in the season.

The 27-year-old, who is currently nursing an injury problem that kept him out of the Three Lions' most recent matches, is said to have been offered a £65,000-a-week deal to stay at the London Stadium.

It is claimed by The Sun that Reid is also in the process of agreeing fresh terms on a similar contract, which will also see his buy-out clause climb to the £20m mark.

A West Ham source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Michail will be offered the new deal after what has been a fine season for him personally.

"The club wants to keep its top players happy and he is certainly one of them, he's been fantastic. There will be a few others who will get new contracts as well. It's been a tough year but we'll get there."

Antonio, linked with a move to Chelsea during the January window, has scored nine times in 35 appearances for West Ham this season,