Michail Antonio, Winston Reid 'offered new West Ham United deals'

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
A report claims that Michail Antonio is in the process of agreeing a new contract with West Ham United, while Winston Reid has also been offered fresh terms.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 21:23 UK

West Ham United have taken the first steps to tying down Michail Antonio and Winston Reid to new long-term contracts, according to a report.

Antonio has been the Hammers' best performer this term, being rewarded with a call-up to the England senior squad for the first time earlier in the season.

The 27-year-old, who is currently nursing an injury problem that kept him out of the Three Lions' most recent matches, is said to have been offered a £65,000-a-week deal to stay at the London Stadium.

It is claimed by The Sun that Reid is also in the process of agreeing fresh terms on a similar contract, which will also see his buy-out clause climb to the £20m mark.

A West Ham source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Michail will be offered the new deal after what has been a fine season for him personally.

"The club wants to keep its top players happy and he is certainly one of them, he's been fantastic. There will be a few others who will get new contracts as well. It's been a tough year but we'll get there."

Antonio, linked with a move to Chelsea during the January window, has scored nine times in 35 appearances for West Ham this season,

Bilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'
