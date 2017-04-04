Lionel Messi is finalising talks with Barcelona over a new long-term deal that will keep him place at Camp Nou until 2022, according to a report.

Barcelona are reportedly confident that Lionel Messi will put pen to paper on a new contract next month to end the speculation over his future.

The Argentina international is approaching the final year of his current deal and has been locked in discussions with Barca chiefs since the start of the campaign.

A failure to agree fresh terms has led to talk of a move abroad, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City rumoured to be at the top of the list of suitors, but the 29-year-old may now be about to put an end to the transfer links.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Messi and his agent have been finalising terms in the Catalan capital this week over a new five-year contract to keep him in place at Camp Nou until 2022.

Messi has spent his entire senior career in the Barcelona ranks, scoring 497 goals in 537 games to help the club to eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.