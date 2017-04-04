New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'Certain players fighting for Manchester City futures'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will go ahead with plans to overhaul his squad in the summer, admitting that there is plenty of room for improvement.
Pep Guardiola has reiterated that he intends to overhaul his Manchester City squad in the summer, claiming that certain individuals are now fighting for their futures.

The Citizens have been unable to mount a Premier League title challenge in the ex-Barcelona manager's first campaign in English football, finding themselves 11 points off the pace ahead of Wednesday evening's meeting with leaders Chelsea.

Guardiola has previously issued an ultimatum to a number of his players, with six high-profile members of the current roster out of contract at the end of the season, and the man in charge is planning to bring in some new additions.

"We will speak with Txiki Begiristain and the board at the end of the season. A lot depends upon the players themselves and their performances until the end of the season," he told reporters.

"There are a lot of things that we can improve, we need to control parts of the game more. I always want to improve many things. Every team wants to improve and the changes are necessary. The players depend on their future by the way they play on the pitch."

City are also out of the Champions League but could pick up silverware as they remain in the FA Cup, with a semi-final meeting to come against Arsenal later this month.

