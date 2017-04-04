Man City's Gabriel Jesus returns to training seven weeks after breaking foot

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Manchester City confirm that Gabriel Jesus has returned to training seven weeks after he broke his foot.
Manchester City have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has returned to training seven weeks after he broke his foot.

It was widely expected that the Brazilian forward would miss the rest of the season when he fractured his metatarsal during City's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on February 13.

However, with nine games left to play before the season comes to an end, Jesus has returned to the training pitch, taking part in some "light ball work".

It is unknown when manager Pep Guardiola will be able to select the 20-year-old for matches given that he is not yet back in full training.

After arriving at the North-West outfit in January, Jesus scored three goals and produced one assist in four Premier League appearances.

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
