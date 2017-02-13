Manchester City move into second place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory away at Bournemouth.

Manchester City have recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth to move into second place in the Premier League table.

A first-half tap-in from Raheem Sterling and a second-half own goal from Tyrone Mings proved decisive as Pep Guardiola's side reduced the gap on leaders Chelsea to eight points.

Bournemouth competed well in patches, but this is their sixth game without a win in the top flight and they remain just six points above the relegation zone.

Both teams showed their attacking flair inside the opening 15 minutes, but City were dealt a blow when Gabriel Jesus was forced into being withdrawn after sustaining an ankle injury when trying to convert a low cross at the near post.

It meant that Sergio Aguero earned an early introduction, but it was Bournemouth who created the first clear-cut chance when Jordon Ibe was played in behind the defence, only to see Willy Caballero get his legs in the way when the winger attempted to move past him.

The home side were also hit by injury as Simon Francis hobbled off, and City almost netted straight afterwards when Sterling was given the chance to shoot from 12 yards out but a combination of Steve Cook and Artur Boruc diverted the ball onto the post, before Yaya Toure curled wide of the target from distance.

However, it was not long before City went in front through Sterling after he converted at the back post when Leroy Sane's cross was deflected into his path by Cook.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised within a minute but Joshua King was correctly adjudged to have pulled back John Stones before hitting the ball into the bottom corner, but it remains unclear who gave the decision with the referee looking away from the incident and his assistant giving a goal.

The remaining 15 minutes of the first half belonged to City with David Silva and Aguero both being denied by Boruc, before Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both fired over from 25 yards.

Bournemouth returned for the second half on the front foot, but they were unable to make their superiority pay off and City gradually regained a stranglehold on proceedings.

The home side did almost find a breakthrough when Harry Arter's goalbound effort was well tipped behind by Caballero, but it was not long before City put the game out of their reach.

Sterling did superbly to reach the byline to cross towards the near post, before Aguero's flick was diverted into the net by Mings.

While Bournemouth pushed men forward in search of a goal back, City were threatening a third with Fernandinho heading over the bar at the back post and Sane seeing a shot cannon off the woodwork after a mistake in the home side's defence.

Aleksandar Kolarov also had a long-range strike punched away by Boruc, but it mattered little as City coasted to what could prove to be an important result in their season.