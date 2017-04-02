Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that it was never his intention to 'change the philosophy' of the club when taking charge.

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he is 'not arrogant enough' to rip up Manchester City's entire philosophy, with silverware far more important than the club's style of play.

The Catalan coach came on board at City last summer with a reputation of favouring a famed tiki-taka style from his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, which led to much success with both clubs.

Guardiola is only concerned about winning trophies during him time at the Etihad Stadium, however, and insists that he is determined to leave a positive impact by the time he calls it a day.

"I think it would be so arrogant for me to think I came here to change or introduce [a philosophy]," he told Sky Sports News. "I am here to win titles and games and then the people will be happy with the way we played.

"I can assure you it was like that from the first day I met the chairman, Txiki [Begiristain], and my press conference here, I am not going to show you how managers are going to win a game, but I assure you the people will at least be proud of what they do.

"After I leave, like at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, people outside will judge me on the job I have done, and the players I worked with every day will say: 'Okay, Pep helped me to be a better player', while others will say: 'Pep did not help me in any way to be a better player'. That is how it happens in all places."

City take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon attempting to keep their slim title hopes alive, trailing leaders Chelsea by 12 points with a game in hand.