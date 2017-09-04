Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Kevin Mirallas: 'I wanted Olympiacos return'

Kevin Mirallas says that he "really wanted to join Olympiacos" in the summer, but Everton would not allow him to leave Goodison Park.

AC Milan, Inter Milan 'to battle for Arturo Vidal'

AC Milan and Inter Milan will go head-to-head for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal next summer, according to a report.

Graeme Souness questions Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho stance

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness says that the Reds should have sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'

Arsene Wenger claims that unsettled forward Alexis Sanchez "was not very close" to leaving Arsenal on August 31.

Lorenzo Callegari: 'I wanted Genoa move'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lorenzo Callegari reveals that he was desperate to join Genoa in the summer transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele: 'I turned down Barcelona in 2016'

France attacker Ousmane Dembele reveals that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona from Rennes in 2016.

Report: Real Madrid rejected Alexis Sanchez on transfer deadline day

Alexis Sanchez was reportedly offered to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day, only for Zinedine Zidane to reject the Arsenal and Chile forward.

Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere turned down a £90,000-a-week contract at Birmingham City on transfer deadline day, according to a report.

Arrigo Sacchi: 'Lorenzo Insigne perfect for Barcelona'

Former AC Milan and Italy boss Arrigo Sacchi says that Barcelona should have signed Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement for Neymar in the summer.

Report: Kylian Mbappe scuppered Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was not allowed to rejoin Manchester United this summer due to Kylian Mbappe's refusal to replace him at Real Madrid, according to reports.

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal made AS Monaco €100m offer for Thomas Lemar'

Arsene Wenger reveals that Arsenal made a €100m (£92m) bid for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in the summer, and will try again when the transfer window reopens.

Report: Atletico Madrid halve Antoine Griezmann buyout clause

Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause in his Atletico Madrid contract has reportedly been halved to €100m (£92m).

Report: Everton made late attempt to sign Benfica striker Raul Jimenez on loan

Everton reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to sign Benfica striker Raul Jimenez on loan before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona 'hopeful of offloading Arda Turan before Turkish window closure'

Barcelona are reportedly optimistic of offloading Arda Turan to Galatasaray before the closure of the Turkish transfer window next week.

Report: Riyad Mahrez tried to clinch Manchester United move

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez's exit from the Algeria training camp reportedly saw him fly to Manchester to try and secure a move to Manchester United.

Report: Atletico Madrid urge Diego Costa to return to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid reportedly urge Diego Costa to return to Chelsea after failing to sign the wantaway striker this summer.