Atletico Madrid have reportedly advised Diego Costa to return to Chelsea after failing to sign him this summer.

The 28-year-old has been in Brazil since the end of last season and has pledged not to play for the Blues again following a fallout with boss Antonio Conte.

Multiple reports suggested that Costa would have signed for Los Colchoneros this summer and loaned out until January, when their transfer embargo is lifted, but no deal took place.

Costa was nonetheless included in Chelsea's 25-man squad for the first half of the Premier League season, but the Spain international has given no indication regarding a return.

According to The Metro, Atletico now want Costa to return to Stamford Bridge and make his peace with the club in order to help move things along for a January transfer.

Costa has scored 52 goals in just 89 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, including 20 to help fire them to the title last season.