Report: Real Madrid rejected Alexis Sanchez on transfer deadline day

Alexis Sanchez was reportedly offered to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day, only for Zinedine Zidane to reject the Arsenal and Chile forward.
Sunday, September 3, 2017

Real Madrid turned down Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Arsenal forward, whose contract expires next year, has long been rumoured to desire a move to another club.

Manchester City were believed to be on the verge of sealing a deal for Sanchez on deadline day, only for the Gunners to pull the plug on the transfer.

According to The Express, the Chilean's agent contacted Real following the aborted move to offer them the player, who previously played for Barcelona.

However, the report claims that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane thought the club did not need him.

Sanchez played a direct part in 34 Premier League goals last season, but a minor injury problem has restricted him to just one outing so far this term.

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup second leg on August 16, 2017
