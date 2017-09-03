New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal made AS Monaco €100m offer for Thomas Lemar'

Thomas Lemar in action during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Arsene Wenger reveals that Arsenal made a €100m (£92m) bid for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in the summer, and will try again when the transfer window reopens.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal made a €100m (£92m) bid for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in the summer.

The Gunners reportedly had the British-record bid for the 21-year-old accepted on deadline day, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City.

Arsenal's hopes of bringing in Lemar faded late on deadline day, however, as the winger apparently did not want to join a club unable to offer him Champions League football.

"He decided to stay at Monaco," Wenger told Telefoot. "Did we make a €100m offer? Yes. Are we going to make another offer? Yes.

"He is always ready to receive the ball, he is quite complete in both defence and attack."

The France international was also linked with a switch to Liverpool in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
