Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly rejected the chance to join Manchester United during the closing week of the transfer window.

After an injury-hit 2016-17 campaign, it had been suggested that Real and head coach Zinedine Zidane were willing to part ways with Bale in an attempt to raise funds to launch an offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, that remained the situation during the final week of the summer window, but Bale was not willing to leave the Bernabeu in order to return to the Premier League.

United had been looking for a versatile forward since the end of last season, but Jose Mourinho failed to bring in one of Bale, Antoine Griezmann or Ivan Perisic.

Bale has always indicated that he is happy in Madrid, and the Welsh superstar still has five years remaining on his contract at the La Liga and Champions League holders.

The 28-year-old has started both of Real's league games this season.