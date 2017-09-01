Romelu Lukaku insists that Manchester United need Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad 'for his personality', as he targets Premier League success this season.

Romelu Lukaku has vowed to help new Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'achieve his goal' of winning the Premier League title.

The ex-Sweden international was handed a new contract by boss Jose Mourinho in August after impressing during his first 12 months at Old Trafford.

Lukaku was initially brought in from Everton for £75m earlier this summer to replace Ibrahimovic up top, but he is delighted that he will now have the chance to link up with the prolific striker this season.

"I already knew for a while that Zlatan would sign but I didn't tell anyone," he told reporters. "I'm happy. We need his personality.

"I think Zlatan will bring us a lot. I think he has one mission, and that is to win the Premier League, and we're going to help him reach his goal."

Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in the top flight for Man United last season, while Lukaku already has three in his first three games.