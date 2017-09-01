General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku relishing Zlatan Ibrahimovic link-up

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Romelu Lukaku insists that Manchester United need Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the squad 'for his personality', as he targets Premier League success this season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Romelu Lukaku has vowed to help new Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'achieve his goal' of winning the Premier League title.

The ex-Sweden international was handed a new contract by boss Jose Mourinho in August after impressing during his first 12 months at Old Trafford.

Lukaku was initially brought in from Everton for £75m earlier this summer to replace Ibrahimovic up top, but he is delighted that he will now have the chance to link up with the prolific striker this season.

"I already knew for a while that Zlatan would sign but I didn't tell anyone," he told reporters. "I'm happy. We need his personality.

"I think Zlatan will bring us a lot. I think he has one mission, and that is to win the Premier League, and we're going to help him reach his goal."

Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in the top flight for Man United last season, while Lukaku already has three in his first three games.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Gary Neville hails "outstanding" Mourinho
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Romelu Lukaku relishing Zlatan Ibrahimovic link-up
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Gary Neville hails "outstanding" Jose Mourinho transfer business
 A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police
Premier League breaks transfer spending recordWalker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveEx-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'Wolves miss out on midfield duo?Man Utd's Willock joins Utrecht
Fergie sympathises with Reds over CoutinhoMan United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'Smalling to remain at Manchester United?United 'make £50m offer for Asensio'Wolves 'in talks for United youngster'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 