A report claims that Manchester City are to file a complaint against Arsenal due to their handling of the Alexis Sanchez transfer saga.

Manchester City are reportedly considering legal action against Arsenal after a deadline-day move for Alexis Sanchez was blocked by their Premier League rivals.

The Citizens are said to have agreed terms with the Gunners on a £60m deal for the Chile international early on Thursday morning, which ultimately failed to go through.

Arsenal are widely considered to have pulled out of the agreement later in the day after missing out on Thomas Lemar, who instead opted to stay at AS Monaco for another season.

According to Chilean outlet El Murcurio, the transfer saga is not over just yet as the Citizens are seeking clarification over the botched sale and are willing to take the matter further.

A separate report suggests that Sanchez is unhappy with Arsenal's conduct throughout the summer and is willing to go on strike, though Arsene Wenger hit back at these claims on Friday when insisting that the player remains "100% committed" to the club.