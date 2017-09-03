New Transfer Talk header

Report: Atletico Madrid halve Antoine Griezmann buyout clause

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause in his Atletico Madrid contract has reportedly been halved to €100m (£92m).
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Atletico Madrid have halved Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause to €100m (£92m), according to reports.

The France international was thought to be a top target for Manchester United, but a transfer failed to materialise due to Atletico's transfer ban.

In June, Griezmann put pen to paper on a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano which doubled his buyout clause to €200m.

However, according to AS, that raised buyout clause was only applicable while Atletico were subject to the ban, and the Spanish club will be able to register new players once again from January onwards.

Griezmann was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over the summer.

Diego Costa watches on from the bench during Chelsea's game at Spurs on November 29, 2015
Your Comments
