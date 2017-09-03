Antoine Griezmann's buyout clause in his Atletico Madrid contract has reportedly been halved to €100m (£92m).

The France international was thought to be a top target for Manchester United, but a transfer failed to materialise due to Atletico's transfer ban.

In June, Griezmann put pen to paper on a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano which doubled his buyout clause to €200m.

However, according to AS, that raised buyout clause was only applicable while Atletico were subject to the ban, and the Spanish club will be able to register new players once again from January onwards.

Griezmann was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over the summer.