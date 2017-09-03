Barcelona are reportedly optimistic of offloading Arda Turan to Galatasaray before the closure of the Turkish transfer window next week.

Barcelona are reportedly optimistic of moving Arda Turan on before the closure of the Turkish transfer window next week.

The 30-year-old is thought to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and his parent club are believed to be keen on getting him off their wage bill.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Galatasaray are thought to be keen on re-signing Turan, who played for them between 2004 and 2011 after coming through their ranks.

The report states that the Turkish window does not close until 11pm next Friday, giving Barca more leeway to part ways with the former Atletico Madrid playmaker.

Turan has spent the last two seasons at Barca, scoring 15 goals in 55 appearances, and is contracted to the club until 2020.