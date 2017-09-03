Everton reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to sign Benfica striker Raul Jimenez on loan before the closure of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old became Benfica's record signing when they paid Atletico Madrid £18.9m for his signature in 2015, but he has only scored 24 goals in 82 appearances in Portugal.

As a result he emerged as a transfer target for a number of clubs this off-season, including the Toffees, who were believed to be in the hunt for a forward towards the end of August.

Everton ultimately failed to land a striker on deadline day but A Bola claims that the Blues offered €3m (£2.7m) to sign Jimenez on loan for the season, which was swiftly rejected by Benfica.

The Merseysiders were also understood to have bid for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, but the Frenchman decided he wanted to stay at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place.