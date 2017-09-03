New Transfer Talk header

Arrigo Sacchi: 'Lorenzo Insigne perfect for Barcelona'

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Former AC Milan and Italy boss Arrigo Sacchi says that Barcelona should have signed Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement for Neymar in the summer.
Former AC Milan and Italy boss Arrigo Sacchi has claimed that Barcelona should have signed Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement for Neymar.

Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal in the summer transfer window, and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele was the player brought in to replace the Brazilian.

Sacchi, however, has said that Insigne "would've been the perfect replacement" for Neymar, insisting that the 26-year-old "is the best Italian talent in 10 years".

"I don't think Barcelona are up to the same standard as Real Madrid," Sacchi told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Having lost Neymar, Insigne would've been the perfect replacement. He is the best Italian talent in 10 years and has some genial intuition."

Insigne, 26, scored 20 times in 49 appearances for Napoli last season, and has found the back of the net once in three appearances for the Italian giants at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Denis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
